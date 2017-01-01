Food & Drink
Recipe: Quinoa Greek Salad with Vegan Feta

This hearty salad from local vegan eatery Virtuous Pie makes a great winter lunch or side dish

THE LATEST
Shopping & Style
Watch: How to be Comfy and Cozy and Still Look Good

Celebrity stylist Kim Appelt reveals essential pieces you need in your wardrobe to stay comfy and stylish

Home
Big Fat Deal: $19 million for a fresh start

Each week, BCLIving takes you inside one of the most outrageously upmarket real estate offerings in the province

Entertainment
Vancouver Adventures: Our Picks for January 14-20

This week: Check out Canada's largest gluten-free expo, stay up late at the Aquarium, experience Harry Potter burlesque + more

Travel
Travel Like a Fashionista: Top 5 Tokyo Hot Spots

Welcome to fashion heaven: tips on how to shop like a local In Tokyo

Food & Drink
You've Gotta Try This in January

Your guide to the latest mouth-watering food and drinks in Vancouver this month

Food & Drink
Recipe: Soft Oatmeal Cookies

Warm up your home with the comforting flavours of apples, oats and cinnamon

Entertainment
Vancouver Adventures: Our Picks for January 7-13

This week: Experience la dolce vita at an Italian film fest, take a self-guided noodle tour, enjoy one of the...

Travel
A Guide to Big White With Your Littles

Visit Big White for the ultimate winter family vacation

Health & Fitness
How to Drink More Water

We all know that we need to drink more water, but how? These tricks make it easy to reach your...

Shopping & Style
Top 9 Anti-aging Skincare Products

How old are you? Keep 'em guessing with these anti-aging products will have your skin glowing in no time

Shopping & Style
Watch: 6 Winter Essentials

Celebrity stylist Kim Appelt shares six of her favourite winter essentials

Food & Drink
Top 3 Places to Start on Richmond’s Dumpling Trail

Whether boiled, deep-fried or steamed, dumplings are the ultimate comfort food for winter. Here's where you'll find some of the...

Entertainment
Steve Darling Opens Up About his Departure from Global BC

The former TV personality speaks about his surprising move into politics

Travel
Culinary Guide to Barcelona

Delicious Spanish cuisine, cobbled alleyways and a distinct cocktail culture makes this medival city a must-see

Health & Fitness
6 Tips for the Newbie Adult Skier

Hittin' the slopes for the first time? Here's everything you need to know to go from a terrified newbie to...

Copyright © Canada Wide Media Limited. All Rights Reserved
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use & Privacy Policy