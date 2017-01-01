Entertainment
10 Ways to Celebrate the Year of the Rooster

Gong Hay Fat Choy! 2017 is the Year of the Rooster and we've rounded up the best ways to ring it in

Shopping & Style
8 Chinese New Year Gift Ideas

Macarons, chocolate, ice wine and more—we round up rooster-inspired treats just in time for the Lunar New Year

Health & Fitness
The Benefits of Fermented Foods

Do fermented foods really promote a healthy gut?

Food & Drink
7 New Ways to Experience Dine Out Vancouver

Back for its 15th year, the Dine Out Vancouver Festival brings $20, $30 and $40 menu deals to 284 local...

Home
$6 Million for a Magenta Mansion with its own Ballroom

Each week, BCLiving takes you inside one of the most outrageously upmarket real estate offerings in the province

Entertainment
Vancouver Adventures: Our Picks for January 21-27

This week: Go on a brunch crawl, shop a vintage flea market, chow down at a food truck festival + more

Shopping & Style
Watch: What to Wear Travelling

Celebrity stylist Kim Appelt shares tips on how to be chic and stay comfortable on your next flight

Health & Fitness
5 Tips for Your Best Year Yet

Get ready for an amazing 2017 with these simple yet powerful tips from local wellness experts

Home
7 Ways to Use Greenery at Home

Hit the reset button and get back to nature using Pantone's 2017 'Color of the Year'

Food & Drink
Recipe: Spicy Kimchi Udon Soup

Warm up this winter with a spicy bowl of Korean noodle soup

Food & Drink
Recipe: Quinoa Greek Salad with Vegan Feta

This hearty salad from local vegan eatery Virtuous Pie makes a great winter lunch or side dish

Shopping & Style
Watch: How to be Comfy and Cozy and Still Look Good

Celebrity stylist Kim Appelt reveals essential pieces you need in your wardrobe to stay comfy and stylish

Home
Big Fat Deal: $19 million for a fresh start

Each week, BCLIving takes you inside one of the most outrageously upmarket real estate offerings in the province

Entertainment
Vancouver Adventures: Our Picks for January 14-20

This week: Check out Canada's largest gluten-free expo, stay up late at the Aquarium, experience Harry Potter burlesque + more

Travel
Travel Like a Fashionista: Top 5 Tokyo Hot Spots

Welcome to fashion heaven: tips on how to shop like a local In Tokyo

Food & Drink
You've Gotta Try This in January

Your guide to the latest mouth-watering food and drinks in Vancouver this month

